Register
07:03 GMT17 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate strike arranged by the organisation Fridays For Future outside the Swedish parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm, December 20, 2019. (Photo by Pontus LUNDAHL / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT

    Company You Keep: Greta Thunberg Buddies Up With Convicted Gangsta Rapper

    © REUTERS / PONTUS LUNDAHL
    Environment
    Get short URL
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107833/24/1078332441.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/environment/202002171078332544-company-you-keep-greta-thunberg-buddies-up-with-convicted-gangsta-rapper/

    Virtually all videos by mysterious rapper 1.Cuz, who always performs in a face mask, deal almost exclusively with gang-related crime and drug trafficking.

    During Greta Thunberg's recent “Fridays for Future” protest in central Stockholm, the 17-year-old climate alarmist shared the stage with two rap artists who glorify crime. One of them even recently served a two-year prison sentence.

    The artists 1.Cuz and Greekazo are well-known within Sweden's rap scene as budding stars and have millions of views on both YouTube and Spotify. Both artists’ lyrics and music videos deal almost exclusively with gang-related crime, drug trafficking, and hatred of police.

    1.Cuz is known for always wearing a mask and never revealing his real name, In a recent interview earlier this year, he admitted having served two years in prison for a felony, but declined to reveal his conviction, stressing only that it was “a serious crime with a severe punishment”.

    “There are some sides to Sweden that are f***ed up. I am a product of my environment alone, and my music too”, 1.Cuz said.
    Screenshot from 1.Cuz x Greekazo - FÖRSENT music video
    © Photo : 1.Cuz x Greekazo : Försent
    Screenshot from 1.Cuz x Greekazo - FÖRSENT music video

    Following the “climate strike”, 1.Cuz posted a picture of himself from the event on Instagram where he is standing with his arm around the 17-year-old climate activist's shoulder.

    “An unexpected friendship”, he captioned the photograph.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    En oväntad vänskap ☘️🎸 @gretathunberg

    Публикация от 1.CUZ (@1.cuz)

    Fridays for Future collaborator Isabelle Axelsson defended the contentious invitation, stressing that they want individuals who “reach out to the public“.

    “We hire artists that we think will reach people and have something to say. It feels good, things are coming along. We have had ten thousand participants on similar events, but now there are fewer because of the February weather”, Axelsson told Expressen.

    On stage, Thunberg, carrying her trademark sign “School strike for climate”, complained that the perceived climate crisis is poorly handled by those in power and largely ignored despite ample research.

    “Young people have been on strike for the climate around the world for almost a year and a half. The climate crisis is still largely ignored, despite the fact that research is crystal clear. There is no understanding of the seriousness anywhere, it seems”, Thunberg said.

    “Right, listen to the science”, a user tweeted sarcastically, posting a photograph of Thunberg and 1.Cuz.

    ​“So, now she's started hanging out with Little Stocking”, another one sneered, citing a Swedish cartoon hero.

    ​“Greta is coming out. Showing her true face”, another one mused.

    ​Yet another one posted a photoshopped image with faces reversed, captioned “in a parallel universe...”

    ​Despite only being a schoolgirl with a troubled past that involves depression, eating disorders, and plethora of other diagnoses including Asperger's, Thunberg has amassed numerous awards and accolades and is widely seen as not only a contrarian teenage icon, but a veritable climate guru.

    Related:

    Social Media Abuzz Amid Report Greta Thunberg Will Be Featured in BBC Documentary Series
    'How Dare You' Fashion: Netizens Mock Climate Activist Greta Thunberg for Seeking to Trademark Name
    Bounced Greta Thunberg Mural Welcomed in Fargo, North Dakota
    Tags:
    gangsta rap, Scandinavia, Sweden, Greta Thunberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse