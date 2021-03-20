Watch Belgrade Residents Hold Creative Protest Against Coronavirus Restrictions

Over a hundred people gathered in central Belgrade on Saturday to protest against the most recent coronavirus restrictions. People also held signs with slogans against globalism, dictatorship and against the influx of migrants.
Several dozen people gathered around the newly-installed Stefan Nemanja monument in Serbia’s capital and engaged in a traditional circle dance, accompanied by traditional music.
All of the Saturday demonstrations in Belgrade were peaceful and no incidents were reported.
On Saturday, demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions were held in various European cities, including Belgrade, where cafes, restaurants and malls had been closed amid a surge in infection rates. The biggest anti-lockdown protests were held in London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Warsaw and other European capitals. Police made arrests, mostly due to violations of virus-induced regulations.
