Videos: Over 30 Arrested at Anti-Lockdown Protests in London, Police Say

Under COVID-19 regulations, protesting is not a "reasonable excuse" for leaving home. People still gathered at Hyde Park and marched along central streets toward government buildings on Whitehall and parliament.
Ahead of the rallies, over 60 members of parliament wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel asking her to lift the pandemic-linked ban on protests. It came after police were criticized for using force against women during a March 13 vigil for Sarah Everard.
As of 18:45hrs, 33 people have been arrested by officers policing the gatherings in central London. Most of the arrests have been for breaching COVID regulations.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) March 20, 2021
Meanwhile, in London, UK -- Earlier police retreated, but now riot police moving the protest out of Marble Arch, lots of police and protesters still clashing on the streets of London. pic.twitter.com/Dy2667FQHc— Mr. Wolf (@mole_cola) March 20, 2021
Meanwhile, in London, UK -- Anti lockdown protesters in large number ‘boo-ing’ the police outside 10 Downing Street near Boris Johnson’s office in London. Thousands are heading for Buckingham Palace while thousands more have stayed at the top of Whitehall this is huge protest. pic.twitter.com/hZZZcWqzl1— Mr. Wolf (@mole_cola) March 20, 2021
Everard, 33 years of age, vanished as she walked home from a friend's house in the London region of Clapham on March 3 evening. Later, her remains were discovered in an area of Kent woodland. A Met police officer, 48, was charged with her kidnap and murder.
