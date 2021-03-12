Register
10:57 GMT12 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 28 June 2014 file photo, veiled women attend a speech by preacher Pierre Vogel, in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, Germany.

    Algerian ‘Zorro of the Niqab' is Back, Vows to Pay Fines for Swiss Women Amid New Muslim Veil Ban

    © AP Photo / Boris Roessler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    115
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106715/04/1067150406_0:138:3984:2379_1200x675_80_0_0_2a3594a95e63943436f464fe625f3af4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103121082322022-algerian-zorro-of-the-niqab-is-back-vows-to-pay-fines-for-swiss-women-amid-new-muslim-veil-ban-/

    Switzerland earlier narrowly voted in favour of a controversial ban on face coverings such as the burka and niqab worn by Muslim women in all publicly accessible places, with a leading Swiss Islamic group slamming the decision as "a dark day" for Muslims.

    French-Algerian businessman and activist Rachid Nekkaz, also dubbed "Zorro of the niqab", has declared intention to pay all fines issued for wearing the niqab - a veil for the face that leaves the area around the eyes clear - throughout Switzerland, reported 20 Minutes.

    The announcement was made by the real estate millionaire, who described himself as a "Muslim version of Voltaire" in an interview with the Christian newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad back in 2018, after Swiss voters approved a ban on full facial coverings, including niqab and burqa, in nearly all public places in a referendum on 7 March.

    Rachid Nekkaz said Muslim woman in Switzerland should be able to continue wearing the niqab, vowing that his organisation, Defense of Freedom, will pay all the fines for women who do so in Switzerland, as he is already doing in other European countries.

    “I am sticking to my commitment to defending freedom of religion and clothing”, said the campaigner, who was born in France to Algerian parents.

    It is however specified that the millionaire refers only to the niqab and not to the burqa. The burqa is a full face veil, which Nekkaz considers to be a symbol of the oppression of women.

    Rachid Nekkaz already pays for the Niqab buses in the Swiss cantons of Ticino and St. Gallen, as well as in numerous European countries, including France and Belgium.

    ​Swiss Islam expert Saida Keller-Messahli has slammed Nekkaz’s actions.

    “He thinks he can undo the voting decision with his money. That is presumptuous,” he was quoted as saying by The Local.

    Previously, Nekkaz, who in October 2013 renounced his French citizenship in order to run for the 2014 Algerian presidential election, albeit without success, spent thousands of euros to pay for Muslim women’s fines for violating the full Islamic veil ban in Denmark, France, Belgium, and Austria.

    ​The activist has repeatedly argued that fines and imprisonment were "pure symbolism" that didn't help addressing the "real problems" of radicalization and oppression.

    As part of an amnesty by Algerian authorities, opposition figure Nekkaz, jailed without trial since December 2019, and whose health had seen a sharp decline, was released on 19 February 2021.

    Controversial Proposal

    After the Swiss vote, the full facial coverings, including niqab and burqa, typically worn by Muslim women, will be banned in all publicly accessible places such as on the streets, in public offices, on public transport, in restaurants, shops and in the countryside.

    The proposal was support by 51.21 percent of voters and the majority of the country's 26 cantons, according to official provisional results published by the federal government.

    Exceptions include places of worship, and will be allowed if worn for health, safety reasons, because of the weather and in "local custom" situations, such as at carnivals, says the text of the proposal. The Swiss cantons now have to adapt their laws within two years.

    The proposal, put forward by several groups including the right wing Swiss People's Party, has been criticized by a number of Swiss religious organizations and human rights and civic groups, as well as the federal government itself.

    "Today's decision opens old wounds, further expands the principle of legal inequality, and sends a clear signal of exclusion to the Muslim minority," stated the Central Council of Muslims.

    The Swiss Federal Council and the Swiss Parliament have tabled a counter-proposal to the ban.

    Some critics have pointed to research by the University of Lucerne, according to which almost no-one in Switzerland wears a burqa, with just around 30 women wearing the niqab in Switzerland, where about 5 percent of the population of 8.6 million people are Muslim. Most of the latter originate from Turkey, Bosnia and Kosovo.

    The Swiss referendum comes 12 years after another referendum in the country had outlawed the construction of minarets.

    Bans, partials bans and local bans of face coverings are already in place in several European countries, including France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark. France was the first to ban burqas and niqabs in public spaces in 2011.

    Related:

    'Zorro of the Niqab' Millionaire Pledges to Pay Danish 'Burqa Fines'
    Opposition Politician Calls on Algerians to Come and Set Him Free
    Will Switzerland Forbid Face Veils in Public? All You Need to Know About 'Burqa Ban' Referendum
    Switzerland Supports Face Veil Ban in Referendum, Official Results Show
    Tags:
    Switzerland’s Federal Council, Switzerland, Burqa, burqa, burqa ban, Muslims, Muslim, niqabs, niqab ban, niqab, niqab
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wave from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture approaches Miyako City after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on 11 March 2011.
    Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse