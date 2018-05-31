Register
14:36 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Woman under her burqa

    Denmark Bans Islamic Full-Face Veil in Public Places

    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    280

    Denmark has joined the European nations, which have already restricted the wearing of the Islamic veil in public spaces.

    The Danish government has banned the Islamic full-face veil, such as the niqab and burqa, in public spaces, Danish Radio reported.

    According to the text of the ban, the "burqa, niqab and balaclavas where only eyes and mouth are visible are examples of clothes that hide the face".

    A violation of the ban triggers a fine of DKK 1,000 ($156), which will be increased tenfold in case of repeat offence. Previous demands for a prison term for offenders were effectively dropped.

    Earlier, Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen stated that the wearing of the religious garment is "incompatible with the values in Danish society and disrespectful to the community to keep one's face hidden when meeting each other in public spaces."

    READ MORE: 'Zorro of the Niqab' Millionaire Pledges to Pay Danish 'Burqa Fines'

    The ban was hailed by the right-wing Danish People's Party (DF), which made the first proposal to ban the burka in public areas back in 2009.

    "Official Denmark distances itself from political Islam, not only with words but also with action. In this way, the parliament makes it clear to everyone that the kind of extremism and brainwash, such as expressed by the burka and the niqab, is unacceptable in Denmark. It is incompatible with Danish culture," DF integration rapporteur Martin Henriksen told Danish Radio.

    ​Henriksen stressed that it took almost a decade to convince the parliamentary majority of the necessity of this step and pledged further efforts against the "Islamization of Denmark."

    While the ban has been made possible owing to a cross-party agreement between the "blue" government parties (the Danish People's Party, the Liberals Left and the Conservatives) and the opposition Social Democrats, it was still met with criticism from a number of politicians representing various parties on Demark's political landscape.

    Among others, Liberal politician Eva Kjer Hansen called the ban "out of proportion" and a "violation of fundamental rights," but said she had to defy her convictions and vote with the rest of the government after being appointed minister of fisheries.

    The ban will come into force on August 1.

    The daily newspaper Jyllands-Posten previously reported that only three women regularly wear burqa in Denmark. By contrast, the number of regular niqab wearers has been previously estimated at between 150 and 200, up to 80 of whom are estimated to be ethnic Danish women who converted to Islam.

    Full face veils have been previously banned in a number of European nations, including France, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria and the Swiss Italian-speaking canton of Ticino, with penalties ranging from $127 to $235.

    Related:

    'Zorro of the Niqab' Millionaire Pledges to Pay Danish 'Burqa Fines'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse