Register
15:44 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Belgian police officers patrol the area around the headquarters of different European institutions in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017.

    Female Plainclothes Patrols to Bust Sexual Predators, Harassers on Brussels Streets

    © REUTERS / Eric Vidal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105393/85/1053938567_0:181:3500:2149_1200x675_80_0_0_44b65bd6e37449f1cda7f0f162a0d7b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103081082285496-female-plainclothes-patrols-to-bust-sexual-predators-harassers-on-brussels-streets/

    A 2018 poll by the University of Ghent revealed that nearly nine out of ten women in the Belgian capital have suffered some form of sexual harassment. The number comes in stark contrast to 2014 research by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, which showed that 24% of women in Belgium had suffered from harassment or stalking.

    Brussels police introduced new all-women patrols in the city ahead of International Women's Day to combat sexual harassment on the streets. The new subgroup of law enforcement, dressed in plainclothes, will be patrolling the city looking out for cases of improper behaviour towards women and stopping it on the spot.

    The Belgian capital's initiative was inspired by similar plainclothes patrols in another Belgian city – Liege. It is unclear so far, however, how effective the new approach to fighting sexual harassments is.

    A European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights report dating back to 2014 showed that nearly one in four Belgian women had suffered from either sexual harassment or some form of stalking (including online) in their lives. Nearly 25% of women in the country reported being "forced into sex" by a partner or a spouse.

    #Metoo
    © CC0
    Copenhagen Mayor Resigns Over Sexual Harassment as Danish #MeToo Reaches New Highs

    The numbers are even higher for Brussels. A University of Ghent poll published in 2018 showed that 88% or nearly nine out of ten women in the country's capital had suffered from some form of sexual harassment. Half of those interviewed said they had also faced physical violence. Nearly 33% of women in Brussels interviewed by the University of Ghent said they were still struggling with the aftermath of either sexual harassment or sexual assault.

    The capital's then-State Secretary for Equal Opportunities Bianca Debaets stated at the time that a special smartphone app called "HandsAway Brussels" for reporting sexual misconduct by victims or witnesses was in the making to address the issue. However, there has so far been no news about the app being released.

    Related:

    South Korean Police Drop Probe Into Seoul Ex-Mayor Over Sexual Harassment, Reports Say
    Fourth Woman Comes Forward With Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Cuomo - Report
    Woman Reportedly Sues Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Son for ‘Mass, Public Sexual Harassment’
    Finland to Redefine Sexual Harassment, Introduce Tougher Rape Laws
    Seoul Authorities to Probe Sexual Harassment Claim Filed Against Late Mayor
    Two Top Female Aids Leave Andrew Cuomo Administration Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
    Copenhagen Mayor Resigns Over Sexual Harassment as Danish #MeToo Reaches New Highs
    Tags:
    Belgium, patrols, sexual harassment, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse