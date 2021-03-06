Videos: Protesters in Barcelona Throw Stones at Law Enforcement, Police Say

MADRID (Sputnik) - People protesting over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona threw stones at police on Saturday, Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, said.

"7:34 pm [18:34 GMT on Saturday] In Barcelona, ​​groups of violent people are throwing bottles, paint and stones at the police line on the Roger de Flor with Gran Via intersection. We are making announcements over the loudspeakers to stop their behavior," Mossos d'Esquadra said on Twitter.

According to the emergency services of the Catalonia Department of Health, nobody was injured during the Saturday protests.

​Alleged videos from the protest circulating online show demonstrators setting fires and shouting slogans demanding Hasel's immediate release.

The local police blocked the further path of the column of demonstrators.

​According to witnesses, clashes took place between protesters and looting hooligans.

Protests began in Spain in mid-February after the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel. In 2018, Hasel was sentenced to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy in more than 60 tweets published between 2014 and 2016, as well as in one of his songs posted on YouTube. The rapper was supposed to voluntarily report to prison but refused to do so. He was arrested on February 16.

Over a hundred people have been injured during the ongoing protests in Spain, including dozens of law enforcement officers.