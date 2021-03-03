What is Known so Far About Stabbing Attack in Sweden

Swedish police are treating a Wednesday stabbing attack in the southern town of Vetlanda as a suspected terrorist incident. Here's what is known so far:
- Eight people have been seriously injured;
- No fatalities have been reported so far;
- Several areas have been cordoned off in connection with a police operation.
- The suspect, a man in his 20s, was shot by officers and is now in custody, Police Spokesperson Angelica Israelsson Silfver said;
- The wounded suspect is being monitored by police in hospital where he's being treated;
- Police believe the suspect acted alone and that nothing points to any accomplices;
- The attacker's motive remains unknown;
- The situation is now under control, police say;
- The incident was first investigated as suspected attempted murder but later in the evening was changed to suspected terrorism.
All comments
Show new comments (0)