Eight People Reportedly Injured in Suspected 'Terrorist' Stabbing Attack in Sweden

Eight people have been injured in a suspected "terrorist" stabbing attack in Vetlanda municipality in southern Sweden, local media reports say.
BREAKING: At least 8 people injured, including some critically, after a “terrorist attack” in #Vetlanda in Sweden. The suspect was shit by police and can be seen neutralized in the picture below. Police are now investigating. pic.twitter.com/bGCyVzthpu— Just Info (@JustInfoUS) March 3, 2021
According to SVT, the police were alerted around 3 pm to Bangårdsgatan in central Vetlanda. The callers told the police that several people had been attacked with an axe.
#BREAKING Eight people wounded in stabbing attack in #Vetlanda, #Sweden. Police say it was a terror attack pic.twitter.com/GnMoGPiSYX— Guy Elster (@guyelster) March 3, 2021
The suspected attacker is a man in his 20s, he was shot by police during the arrest, police spokesperson Angelica Israelsson Silfver told SVT. Nothing points to accomplices, the police said, adding that the situation in the district is under control.
