Merkel: EU Leaders Agree to Introduce Vaccination Certificates, They Will Be Ready Within 3 Months

The concept of vaccination certificates was rolled out as an idea that could facilitate travel between the countries of the bloc in the conditions of raging coronavirus pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the leaders of the European Union have agreed on the need to introduce the certificates of coronavirus vaccination, noting that the bloc will need three months to ready them.

"Everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate," Merkel said during the press conference after the virtual EU summit.

According to the Chancellor, such certificates will at first be developed by each member country, with the European Commission later making them "compatible" so that they can be used in any European Union country.

This, along with additional information on the citizens, will make travelling within the bloc possible and might also allow nationals of other countries to arrive to the EU, Merkel noted.

The EU leaders also agreed that production capacities for vaccines have to be increased, noting that the bloc needs to prepare for the scenario where a continuos vaccination will be carried out over coming years due to emerging novel virus variants.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world, including in the EU, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that 50 million doses of vaccines have been delivered in the bloc, and "work is ongoing to tackle new variants."

"The measures in place across Europe are working", she also asserted. "Our efforts will pay off."

