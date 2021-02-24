Court in Germany Sentences 'Daesh Leader' to 10,5 Years

Abu Walaa and his three co-defendants are said to have radicalised young people and sent them to battle zones, according to reports.
The court found the 37-year-old Abu Walaa guilty of support and membership in the terrorist organisation and sentenced him to ten and a half years in prison.
The three co-defendants, between the ages of 32 and 55, received prison terms of between four and eight years.
The Federal Prosecutor's office demanded eleven and a half years imprisonment for Abu Walaa and between four and a half and ten years each for the other defendants. The defence pleaded for acquittal or significantly milder sentences. In the process, the court named a long list of other Islamists who are said to have been radicalised by Abu Walaa and a fellow defendant from Duisburg in the back room of his travel agency.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
