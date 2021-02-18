Blackout in Le Castellet, France After Two Fighter Jets Tear Through Power Lines

Two Rafale fighter jets caused a blackout in the French town of Le Castellet on Wednesday, after one of the fighter jets hit a power line during a training mission, BFM TV channel reported.
“It went so low that it made a hell of a noise. I then raised my head and saw a second aircraft”, said the mayor of Le Castellet Benoît Gouin, calling it a "very rare incident".
The second aircraft had hit a power line and "cut" it, the mayor said, adding that he immediately alerted emergency services and the teams of Enedis, an energy company.
The power in the municipality went down for four hours, while the road to the town was blocked as a security measure.
The fighter jets were with the 4th squadron of the Saint-Dizier-Robinson Air Base, they lifted off at an airbase about 160 kilometres away, La Provence reports.
