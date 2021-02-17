Register
00:47 GMT17 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Flames rise from burning trash containers during clashes between protesters and Catalan regional police forces Mossos d'Esquadra after a demonstration against the arrest of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona on February 16, 2021.

    Tensions Reported Between Protesters and Police in Catalonia - Videos

    © AFP 2021 / JOSEP LAGO
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082098283_0:63:3071:1791_1200x675_80_0_0_b1aa59ef450341ad67c7829a6537ce32.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202102171082097961-tensions-reported-between-protesters-and-police-in-catalonia---videos/

    Thousands of people gathered in some of the largest cities in Catalonia to protest against the imprisonment of Pablo Rivadulla Duro, aka Pablo Hasel, a Spanish rapper known for insulting the nation's monarchy. Hasel was arrested and convicted for "glorification of terrorism" and "slander against the crown" in his songs and posts on social media.

    At least 14 people were reportedly detained during riots in a number of Spanish cities, as protesters went to streets demanding the immediate release of rapper Pablo Hasel on Tuesday evening.

    According to Catalan News, protests were held in Barcelona's Placa Lesseps, while other demonstrations took place in cities of Lleida, Girona, and Tarragona, as well in other large Spanish cities such as Madrid, Valencia, and Zaragoza.

    Two people were detained in Barcelona, ​​four - in Vic, eight - in Lleida, the Catalan law enforcement body Mossos d'Esquadra stated on Twitter. According to the reports, 17 people were injured in Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Reus, Girona, Vick, eight of them were hospitalized, with injuries considered as minor.

    Alleged videos from the protests show demonstrators burning trash cans, throwing projectiles at police officers and damaging passing vehicles.

    Rioters overturned and burned containers, mopeds, and pelted the police with various objects in a number of cities in the region. Law enforcement officers used batons and rubber bullets. Clashes with police also reportedly took place in Valencia.

    ​Another alleged video emerged online showing rioters in the city of Vic storming what appears to be a police station.

    ​32-year-old Hasel was arrested on Tuesday morning. Protesters reportedly say they took to the streets since it is a violation of their right for freedom of speech to be detained and sentenced for the content of one's lyrics and tweets.

    In 2015, Hasel was sentenced to two years of probation for praising terrorism, but in 2018 he was sentenced again. The court ruled that 64 of his posts on Twitter and one song on YouTube contained statements glorifying terrorism and defaming the monarchy and state institutions.

    The charges related to terrorism were brought in connection with references in rapper's lyrics to the GRAPO organization, which was included in the list of terrorist organizations in Spain, as well as in the EU and the US. Several dozen people were killed by the group, which was formed in 1975.

    Eventually, Hasel was sentenced to nine months in prison. He was supposed to voluntarily arrive at the prison last Friday, but refused to do so and barricaded himself at the University of Lleida on Monday, along with nearly 50 supporters. Hundreds of famous cultural figures, including director Pedro Almodovar and actor Javier Bardem, have signed a letter in support of him.

    The Spanish government last week announced plans to revise the punishment for crimes related to the freedom of speech so that it only applies to those who exhibit violent behavior or whose actions "clearly" pose a threat to public order.

    Related:

    Cyprus Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protest in Nicosia
    Anti-Coup Protesters Take to the Streets of Yangon in Myanmar
    Two Men Arrested in Spain's Catalonia and Valencia for Inciting Racial Hatred, Terrorism
    EU Commission Declines to Comment on Catalonia Election as Pro-Independece Parties Win Majority
    Tags:
    videos, rapper, social media, Police, Catalonia, protests, protesters, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse