At Least 15 Detained in Riots Marking 3rd Anniversary of Catalonia Referendum - Photo

According to Catalonia’s TV3, a march in Barcelona on Thursday turned into riots with burning of politicians’ images, setting up barricades and tussles with police.
Detentions were also made in the wantaway region’s second-largest city of Girona, while similar marches in other cities took place without incident.
Riots in Barcelona to commemorate the 3d anniversary of the mock-referendum about Catalonia’s independence pic.twitter.com/pGQnSmBDYw— Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) October 1, 2020
Els @mossos carreguen contra els manifestants que provocaven aldarulls al centre de Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/387tPdivQT— Anna Punsí (@punsix) October 1, 2020
On 1 October 2017, Catalonia held a referendum in which over 90 percent of voters supported the region’s independence from Spain. Madrid declared the referendum illegal and arrested a number of pro-independence politicians. The Supreme Court of Spain has sentenced nine pro-independence Catalan leaders to between 9 and 13 years in prison on sedition charges, while three other officials were ordered to pay fines over disobedience.
All comments
Show new comments (0)