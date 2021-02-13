Register
14:10 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Marine Le Pen Defends Muslims From Liberal Macron's Interior Minister

    © Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107661/84/1076618497_0:139:3148:1909_1200x675_80_0_0_57837f9f038601d40704cf22dc5efa05.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202102131082064520-marine-le-pen-defends-muslims-from-liberal-macrons-interior-minister/

    French President Emanuel Macron has renewed his war on "Islamist separatism" since the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, cracking down on the independence of mosques. Now his Interior Minister has even accused nationalist Marine Le Pen of going soft on Muslim fundamentalists.

    French Muslims have an unlikely new champion against the liberal government — anti-immigration National Rally leader Marnie Le Pen.

    Le Pen, whose National Front party rebranded itself in 2018, stood up for Muslims' freedom of worship in a televised debate on Thursday with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

    "In her attempts to rehabilitate [her party], Mrs Le Pen has gone a bit soft," Darmanin charged. "You need to take some vitamins, you’re not tough enough here."

    Le Pen replied: "I don’t intend to attack Islam, which is a religion like any other. Because I am strongly attached to our French values, I want to conserve total freedom of religion."

    President Emmanuel Macron has redoubled his offensive on what he calls "Islamist separatism" since the horrific murder of Parisian teacher Samuel Paty in October 2020. Paty had used satirical cartoons of Islam's prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression, including one showing him naked with his genitals exposed.

    He has demanded state control over mosques' finances and for religious leaders to sign up to a “charter of Republican values”.

    Darmanin compared Le Pen unfavourably to her hard-line party-mate, MEP Gilbert Collard, and her niece Marechal Le Pen. he contended that the 

    "You’re not even prepared to legislate on religion, and you say that Islam is not even a problem You’ve gone quite far, it’s going to disappoint quite a lot of your voters I imagine," the minister claimed. "Mrs Le Pen says it’s not a problem with Islam, it’s a problem with ideology. The Salafists, the Muslim Brotherhood."

    In this 30 November 2006 file photo, unidentified women are seen wearing niqabs during a demonstration outside the Dutch parliament against a proposed ban on the burqa, in The Hague, Netherlands.
    © AP Photo / Fred Ernst
    Burqas & Niqabs to be Banned Among School Students in Western German State of Baden-Württemberg
    In 2010 France became one of the first of several socially-liberal Western European nations — at the core of the European Union — that have legislated for a so-called 'Burqa Ban' on women wearing the Islamic veil in public.

    Those include Belgium in 2010, the Netherlands in 2012, Austria in 2017 and Denmark and Luxembourg in 2018. In 2017 Germany banned face coverings for all armed forces personnel, state employees and for drivers. Of the more conservative east European nations, by contrast, only Bulgaria and Estonia have imposed blanket bans on face coverings.

    Related:

    France's Le Pen Calls for Expulsion of Foreigners Advocating Religious Separatism
    Marine Le Pen Too Soft on Muslims in France, Says Departing Party Member
    France's Marine Le Pen Refuses to Recognise Joe Biden's Victory at US Presidential Election
    Marine Le Pen Vows to Ban Hijab, 'Murderous Islamist Ideologies' as She Scores Record High in Polls
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Gerald Darmanin, Marine Le Pen, burqa ban, Muslims, islam, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse