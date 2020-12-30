Register
07:46 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A special force police officer patrols near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack on the Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017

    Swedish Police Designate More Women, Immigrants as 'Priority Area'

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106088/04/1060880449_0:243:4669:2870_1200x675_80_0_0_cc80ffb7445deda7d59f4ae17b471f6c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012301081605920-swedish-police-designate-more-women-immigrants-as-priority-area/

    In recent years, the Swedish police have faced multiple challenges, including burgeoning no-go zones, street shootouts, explosions, and gangland violence. It's been estimated that Sweden has about 350 gangs numbering some 12,000 members.

    Despite previous efforts, the Swedish police have failed to attract enough women to police training and is now betting on new, more gender-equal recruitment campaigns to fix this.

    In the autumn, women made up about 30 percent of the applicants for police training. This is far too few, according to Chief of Police Max Lutteman.

    "We have this as a priority area. When we now work with campaigns to admit more people to police training, we have targeted women in particular", Lutteman told Swedish Radio.

    However, progress in this area has been slow, and in the past four years the figures have remained roughly unchanged.

    "I think it's a bit of an old tradition. We see a similar situation in other European countries", Max Lutteman speculated as to why this is the case.

    Lutteman also said the ambition is to attract more people with a foreign background to the police force in a perennial bid to emphasise diversity and increase representation. In the autumn of 2020, just over 10 percent of those admitted to police training had a foreign background, Swedish Radio reported.

    According to Swedish police, until the 1950s, the police force was dominated by men. In 1957, the first female police officers entered the force in Stockholm, but were equipped with batons instead of sabres. In 1981, Sweden received its first first female police chief. As of 2019, 33 percent of Sweden's entire police force of about 20,000 were women. To facilitate admission, the police currently have different physical endurance standards for men and women.

    People with a foreign background made up 6 percent of the police force as of 2017, which is seen as a vast underrepresentation, as their share in the overall population is about a quarter. As was reported earlier, the largest dropout rate occurs during problem-solving and personality tests. Poor language skills were identified as another recurrent problem.

    In recent years, the Swedish police have faced a plethora of challenges, including burgeoning no-go zones, street shootings, explosions,and gangland violence. According to journalist and writer Lasse Wierup, the author of "Gangster's Paradise. How Sweden became an arena for gang crime, shootings, and bombings", Sweden has about 350 gangs numbering some 12,000 members.

    Related:

    'Grey Zone': Cooperation Between Jihadists, Criminals Behind Spate of Blasts, Swedish Analyst Claims
    Sweden Accused of Manipulating Crime Statistics for Ideological Reasons
    Majority of Swedes Want Their Country to Receive Fewer Refugees Amid Spike in Gang Crime – Poll
    'Crystal Clear': Swedish Prime Minister Links Immigration to Crime in a Turning Point
    Tags:
    immigration, women, police, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse