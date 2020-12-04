Germany Committed to Hosting US Troops Within Its Borders, Foreign Minister Says

"We have no information [about that] ... [Germany is] loyal to its commitments to support our US friends. US troops are welcome in Germany and their presence is conducive to the safety of not only Germany but entire Europe", Maas told reporters after a video-conference of the 27th Ministerial Council of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Earlier, the German N24 broadcaster reported that the US Congress was planning to freeze the decision by President Donald Trump to pull out 12,000 troops from Germany.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in November that Berlin expects to expeditiously discuss the plans to withdraw a number of US troops from Germany with what is projected to be the new US president and his administration. Maas noted that the plans by the Trump administration to withdraw part of the US military contingent from Germany "will take time."
In July, Washington confirmed plans to reduce its forces by some 12,000 troops, which is viewed as a punishment for Berlin's alleged failure to allocate two percent of its budget for defence, per NATO regulations.
