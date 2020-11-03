French Police Detain Four More Suspects Over Knife Attack in Nice, Reports Say

Four more people have been detained in Val-d'Oise over last week's fatal knife attack in Nice, France, AFP reported.
One of them, aged 29, is suspected of having been in contact with the Tunisian assailant, according to AFP. The other three, aged 23 to 45, were reportedly present at the home of the first suspect.
Six people had already been taken into custody by investigators who are trying to identify the closest associates of the main suspect, a 21-year-old Tunisian, injured during his arrest.
After the Nice attack, another assault took place on 31 October in France’s Lyon, where a 52-year-old Greek Orthodox priest, Nikolaos Kakavelaki, was shot and injured in the city's 7th district near a Greek church.
Since mid-October, France has been gripped by horror as the Islamic threat has increased following the brutal decapitation of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalised teenager.
