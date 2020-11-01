Register
19:50 GMT01 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French soldiers patrol near the Notre Dame church the day after a deadly knife attack in Nice, France, October 30, 2020

    French Interior Minister Darmanin Says Nice Attacker 'Obviously' Came to the City to 'Kill'

    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080929757_0:0:2653:1493_1200x675_80_0_0_c4dcc81a58b075b901812365e9a99347.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011011080948468-french-interior-minister-darmanin-says-nice-attacker-obviously-came-to-the-city-to-kill/

    The recent attack on the Notre-Dame de Nice basilica that left three people dead came two weeks after another high-profile murder in France in which an 18-year-old Muslim killed a middle school teacher purportedly over him showing cartoons of the prophet Muhammad to pupils. President Macron called the tragic event an "attack" on France.

    French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, has alleged in an interview with Voix du Nord newspaper that the attacker on Notre-Dame de Nice, a 21-year-old man of Tunisian origin, arrived in the country already bearing plans to murder its citizens in his head. Darmanin admitted that the counterterrorism prosecutor is yet to determine when exactly the perpetrator, Brahim Aouissaoui, procured the plan of attack, but, at the same time, the minister noted that his actions suggest he planned the assault from the start.

    "He obviously came there to kill. How else one would explain why he armed himself with several knives having just arrived [in France]. He obviously did not come to get papers", Darmanin said.

    The minister went on to notice that the profile of terrorists operating in France has changed in recent years. He noted that apart from some exceptions, they are no longer prisoners radicalised during their incarceration or fighters sent from abroad. He noted that it forces Paris to adapt and look not only at radicalised persons, which is why the government is planning to adopt a new law in December.

    A picture of Brahim al-Aouissaoui, who is suspected by French police and Tunisian security officials of carrying out Thursday's attack in Nice, is seen in this undated photo provided by his family on October 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / al-Aouissaoui family/Handout
    A picture of Brahim al-Aouissaoui, who is suspected by French police and Tunisian security officials of carrying out Thursday's attack in Nice, is seen in this undated photo provided by his family on October 30, 2020

    Darmanin also added that France is planning on strengthening its border controls, but noted that it is not going to treat every foreigner as a potential terrorist.

    Two Knife Attacks Shake France in Two Weeks

    The minister's statement comes in light of the fact that the Nice attacker, who killed two worshippers, practically beheading one of them, and a sacristan on 29 October, arrived in the country via the Italian island of Lampedusa. He is currently being held at the hospital after being shot by responding police officers. According to reports, he kept saying "Allahu Akbar" as he was apprehended by the police.

    The Nice attack happened just two weeks after another high-profile assault. Middle school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on 16 October by 18-year-old Muslim, Abdullah Anzorov, who had been living in France for a long time. Ahead of the beheading, Paty showed his students in a class on freedom of speech several Charlie Hebdo cartoons depicting the prophet Muhammad – something that is deemed blasphemous in Islam.

    Police block the access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on 29 October 2020, after a knife-wielding man kills three people at the church, slitting the throat of at least one of them, in what officials are treating as the latest jihadist attack to rock the country. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
    © AFP 2020 / Valery Hache
    Two More Suspects Arrested Over Knife Attack in Nice, Reports Say

    The French president called the two incidents an "attack" on France over its values and vowed not to "give in" to terror no matter what. The authorities have raised its counterterrorism plan Vigipirate to the highest level of "an urgent emergency throughout the country" and boosted security at educational facilities and places of worship.

    Related:

    Tunisian Prosecutors Open Probe Into Alleged Terror Group Existence, Links to Nice Attack
    Suspect in Nice Attack Was Arrested in 2016 for Violence, Using Knife in Dispute - Tunisian Official
    France's Nice Mourns Notre-Dame Terrorist Attack, People Expect Response by Government
    Law Enforcement Detain 2nd Person Who Contacted Perpetrator of Terrorist Attack in Nice - Reports
    Two More Suspects Arrested Over Knife Attack in Nice, Reports Say
    Third Person Linked to Nice Knife Attack Detained, Reports Say
    Tags:
    terrorism, terror attack, Nice, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People wearing costumes and face masks to protect against the coronavirus, celebrate Halloween in Central of Hong Kong, early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
    Trick or Treat! Macabre and Eerie Costumes of 2020 Halloween Season
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse