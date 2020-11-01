Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Surpasses 40, Emergency Management Agency Says

A 6.6-magnitude quake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir on Friday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Saturday that the death toll from the earthquake stood at 37. More than 880 people were injured.
"According to the latest data, 42 people died… Rescuers in Izmir are working on the rubble of nine destroyed buildings," AFAD said early on Sunday morning.
On Friday afternoon, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 occurred in Western Turkey, the epicenter was in the Aegean sea near the city of Seferihisar in Izmir province. The earthquake was also felt on the nearby Greek Islands, Greek seismologists estimated its magnitude at 6.9. It was reported that at least 20 buildings collapsed in Izmir. The earthquake caused a small tsunami and flooded coastal streets in Seferihisar. According to Izmir’s Mayor Tunc Soyer, about 180 people remain trapped.
