Deadly Quake Prompts 6-Month State of Emergency on Greek Island of Samos

"A state of emergency has been declared in the eastern and western Samos … to manage the aftermath of the strong seismic event," the civil protection agency said in a statement.
The state of emergency was declared on Friday by deputy Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias. It will stay in place until 30 April of the next year.
We pray foy you 🙏🕯️😪— Θωμας Τσουπρας (@tsoupras) October 31, 2020
Izmir and Samos island!!! pic.twitter.com/61V6xLxllt
The 6.9-magnitude quake struck between Samos and the Turkish coast in the Aegean Sea, toppling buildings and killing dozens. Two schoolchildren died in Greece and 19 people were injured, while Turkey reported 27 deceased and over 800 wounded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)