31 October 2020
    EU Sues UK to Force Westminster to Lower Import Standards on Crop Pest Control

    Europe
    The UK's environment ministry imposed new rules in April to stop the spread of two destructive plant bugs from the continent, Xylella and Ceratocystis. But in June the European Commission issued EU legislation in an attempt to block the move by Britain, which had already left the bloc months earlier.

    A row has blown up between the UK and the European Union (EU) over bureaucratic red tape - on the British side of the Channel.

    The European Union (EU) is suing the UK over new controls it imposed in April to stop crop pests being brought in on plant imports, the Daily Express reported on Friday. 

    The European Commission, led by German Ursula von der Leyen, said it had "decided today to send a letter of formal notice to the United Kingdom for failing to comply with the EU rules" on two species of pest - just two months before the post-Brexit transition period is set to end and those rules no longer apply.

    “While the EU has proportionate measures in place to protect plants from those plant pests, the UK protective measures are unjustifiably stricter than EU requirements,” the Commission's statement read.

    The two bugs targeted by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs rules are Xylella fastidiosa, a bacterium that causes leaf scorch and other diseases in a variety of crops and fruit trees, and Ceratocystis platani, a fungus which causes cankers in plane trees - commonly planted along streets and in parks in British cities.

    A scientific study earlier this year concluded that Xelella could cause losses of over €20 billion to olive farmers in Spain, Italy and Greece.

    Clwyd West MP David Jones, of the governing Conservative Party, saw the irony in the EU moaning about British red tape.

    ​And Tory Peer Baron Framlingham accused the Commission of trying to "bully" the UK into lowering its higher standards.

    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    EU's Michel Barnier Says Deal With UK 'Within Reach', Opening the Way for Last Minute Trade Talks
    He asked if junior minister for Rural Affairs and Biosecurity Lord Gardiner agreed "that it is quite outrageous for the EU Commission to bully us in this way, given the gravity of the situation?"

    “Xylella is now present in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal and on plants that have been traded in Germany and Belgium," Framlingham said. “It will have a devastating effect on our trees and shrubs if we fail to keep it out.”

    Gardiner explained that the Commission had published legislation in June demanding the UK remove the restrictions, adding: "We disagree with the EU’s conclusions."

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the Commission are currently locked in last-ditch talks to strike a trade deal before the transition period ends on December 31, but on Friday EU negotiator Michel Barnier would only say "much remains to be done".

