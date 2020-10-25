FEMEN Activist Gets Naked in Front of Ukraine’s President Zelensky Near Polling Station - Video

A female activist has bared herself in front of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived at a polling location to vote in the country’s regional elections. Local media have reported that as the president was approaching the entrance of the polling station, a young woman ran up to him and lifted her skirt up. The activist was not wearing underwear and her body was painted green. On the inside of her skirt "Zexist" was written. The video of the incident appeared in Ukrainian media.
The activist is a member of the feminist group FEMEN, which organises nude protests to draw attention to issues such as sexual exploitation of women, gender discrimination, and social inequality. The group said that Sunday’s protest was aimed at drawing attention to sexist statements made by Volodymr Zelensky. The group did not elaborate which statements made by the president they regard as sexist.
