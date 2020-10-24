Register
13:40 GMT24 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People protest after regional authorities in the southern Campania region imposed a curfew to curb coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Naples, Italy October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

    Anti-Lockdown Rioters Clash With Police in Southern Italy Amid New COVID Restrictions - Videos

    © REUTERS / CIRO DE LUCA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/18/1080869745_0:119:3072:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_8c932d07a3a335225ea9d67d241f95a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010241080869725-anti-lockdown-rioters-clash-with-police-in-southern-italy-amid-new-covid-restrictions---videos/

    The southern region of Campania has seen a string of new restrictions aimed at curbing the galloping coronavirus, with newly announced curfew hours among them.

    Demonstrators have taken to the streets of the southern Italian city of Naples, defying the newly announced curfew and attacking police vehicles in protests against the governor's call for a new lockdown due to a new record in daily COVID-19 cases.

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    Biden Campaign Launches Website to Mock Trump's Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic

    As follows from multiple videos and snapshots of the violent scenes uploaded online, the enraged rioters shouted "freedom" as they marched through the city streets on Friday night, hurling bottles and smoke bombs.

    Some could be seen erecting barricades and quite a few - clashing with police and attacking police cars. Officers at times had to resort to tear gas as they moved to disperse the angry crowds.

    The protests came in response to a nighttime curfew imposed by the regional governor that took effect starting on Friday. Residents of the southern Campania region, in Naples and Salerno among other locations, are required to stay home from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until 13 November.

     

    Governor Vincenzo De Luca on Friday announced that an "immediate" lockdown for up to 40 days was vital to stop the further spread of the coronavirus, with the first corona wave having rendered Italy one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.

    "The current data on the infection rate suggests that any type of partial measures is ineffective", he said, explaining that it would be of paramount importance to close down "everything", except businesses providing essential services, as well as to prevent the virus spreading between separate regions.

    "I don't want to see a motorcade of trucks filled with coffins", De Luca said, in an apparent reference to the chilling pictures of strings of trucks transporting coffins out of the northern Italian town of Bergamo back in March, at the height of the epidemic in the country.

    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
    CDC
    Scientists Claim Births Will Drop & ‘Traditional Gender Roles’ Will Reemerge in Wake of Covid-19

    On Wednesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged Italians to opt for "small sacrifices" to curb the virus, such as skipping unnecessary travel. Italy reported 19,143 new coronavirus cases on Friday - a new daily record average, up significantly from the 16,079 cases reported on Thursday.

    Related:

    US COVID-19 Toll Could Top 500,000 by March, Study Predicts
    Rioters in Mali Detain Several Ministers and Senior Officers Amid Reports of Mutiny
    Scientists Claim Births Will Drop & ‘Traditional Gender Roles’ Will Reemerge in Wake of Covid-19
    ‘Put These Animals in Jail’: Trump Slams Portland Rioters for Toppling Lincoln, Roosevelt Statues
    Tags:
    coronavirus, curfew, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse