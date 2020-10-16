Russian Embassy Reviewing Unconfirmed Reports Paris Stabbing Suspect Was From Moscow

BFM TV reported Friday that the man who was suspected of killing a French middle school teacher earlier in the day was born in Moscow. The Russian Embassy in Paris has not yet commented on the report's veracity.
According to reports, the 18-year-old man attacked a middle school teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburb of Paris, with a "knife" after the teacher showed offensive caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in class. According to the Associated Press, the images were reprints of those printed by French satirical outlet Charlie Hebdo in January 2015 that prompted two men to storm the paper's offices and massacre a dozen staffers, injuring nearly a dozen more.
The suspected assailant was later killed by police in Eragny, a neighboring town, during the subsequent chase. Paris has categorized the incident as a "murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise" and the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office is on the case.
