Norwegian King Harald V to Undergo Heart Surgery, Palace Says

Norway's King Harald V will undergo heart surgery this week to replace a heart valve, the Royal Palace said in a statement.
The 83-year-old King Harald V, who has reigned since 17 January 1991 previously complained of breathing difficulties and was admitted to a hospital on 25 September. Doctors promptly ruled out COVID-19, and released the King from the hospital on 28 September.
Crown Prince Haakon is set to temporarily take over his father’s duties, including meetings with the Norwegian government.
At the beginning of the year, the King of Norway had to spend a week in a clinic in Oslo. At the time, he was suffering from dizziness, according to reports.
