Two Police Officers Injured in Shooting in Paris Suburb

"We voice total support for our 2 police officers violently attacked last night in the Val d'Oise [department] during service. These acts - gunfire on our law enforcement - are incredibly violent. Everything is being done to find the perpetrators", Darmanin wrote on Twitter.
The officers were assaulted by at least two perpetrators while chasing them because the latter had stolen their weapons. The officers who received leg injuries were taken to a local hospital.
A probe was opened into the attack, which the mayor of the commune Philippe Rouleau, said was carried out by "three aggressors", as the LCI broadcaster reported.
