First Video From Scene of Stabbing Attack Near Charlie Hebdo Emerges Online

French Prime Minister Jean Casteks has urgently arrived at the crisis centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in connection with the armed attack in the capital, near the old building of Charlie Hebdo magazine.
A video has emerged online showing police activity near the site of the incident.
BREAKING: At least 3 people stabbed in Paris near Charlie Hebdo's former headquarters, police operation underwaypic.twitter.com/lG9LZSeYZO— Crisis Intel 🚨 (@Crisis_Intel) September 25, 2020
