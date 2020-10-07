Targeted Sanctions Inevitable if Russia Does Not Explain What Happened to Navalny, Maas Says

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has threatened Moscow with sanctions because of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Without an explanation from Russia, "targeted and proportionate sanctions against those responsible are inevitable", Maas said in the Bundestag on 7 October.

"Russia would do well not to let it get that far", he added.

Maas has also criticised the fact that Moscow has not yet explained how Navalny could have been poisoned in Russia with a substance from the Novichok group of nerve agents.

"Russia should have a great interest in solving the crime itself", he said.

Maas also stressed that the Russian government had corresponding samples from Navalny's treatment in Omsk before his trip to Germany.

The development, manufacture, and possession of chemical weapons are a "blatant violation" of international law, according to the German top diplomat.

"It is a serious violation of civil rights committed with a chemical nerve agent, and we firmly believe that this cannot remain without consequence. That is why we will be coordinating a joint response with our partners within the European Union - and also within the OPCW - over the next few days", he said.

The statement comes after the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on 6 October that a substance similar to nerve agent Novichok, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, had been found in Navalny's organism.

The German government has stated that the OPCW's statement in the Navalny case confirmed his poisoning with a Novichok group substance but admitted that the substance was not banned. The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on the matter, saying that the story around Navalny continued in line with a pre-planned conspiracy scenario.

