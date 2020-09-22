German Police Inspecting Suspicious Parcel Delivered to Parliament

"I can confirm that the police are working on site, because a suspicious parcel was left in the mailbox of Bundestag [German parliament]. Forensic specialists are examining it. They will be able to say if [the parcel] poses threat once they finish the work," a police spokesperson said.
The spokesperson did not specify whether lawmakers had been evacuated, referring the question to the press service of Bundestag, which has its own police force.
The spokesman added that "fortunately, this sort of objects usually turn non-threatening."
As reported by Germany's Bild daily, the parcel was mailed not to the main parliament building — Reichstag — where lawmakers normally convene for plenary sessions, but rather to a Bundestag compartment on the opposite bank of the Spree river.
All comments
Show new comments (0)