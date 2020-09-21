Major Police Operation Involving Special Chemical, Explosives Team Underway in Quebec, Canada

Canadian police have said in a statement that a major operation related to a contaminated letter sent to the White House is taking place in Quebec, Canada.
According to the statement, the operation in Longueuil (Saint-Hubert) involves a special Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE).
Ongoing police operation on Vauquelin blvd in St-Hubert, related to the contaminated letter sent to the White House. More details to come. A media relations officer is on site to answer questions. #rcmp pic.twitter.com/Ms4uQakYBo— Quebec RCMP (@rcmpqc) September 21, 2020
The statement says that police and fire teams from Longueuil have also arrived at the site in order to ensure public safety.
Our Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) is leading the operation. Police and Fire teams from Longueuil are also on site. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure public safety.— Quebec RCMP (@rcmpqc) September 21, 2020
On 20 September, local authorities detained a woman suspected of sending a deadly poison in an envelope. The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, and a preliminary investigation showed that it tested positive for ricin.
The suspect was detained when trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal law enforcement official told NBC.
In 2018, a former US Navy officer reportedly sent two pieces of mail with castor seeds to then-Defence Secretary James Mattis and then-Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson. Similar packages were allegedly also sent to the White House and the office of US Senator Ted Cruz.
