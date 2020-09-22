Italian Football Referee De Santis and His Fiancee Stabbed to Death in Their House

Referee Daniele De Santis and his fiancee Eleonora Manta were stabbed to death in their house in Lecce, Italy, La Reppublica newspaper reported on Monday. According to preliminary reports, several people witnessed a man running from the site of the incident with a knife.
"Daniele De Santis":— Perché è in tendenza? (@perchetendenza) September 22, 2020
Perché il quotato arbitro di Serie C e la sua compagna Eleonora Manta, di 33 e 30 anni, sono stati uccisi a coltellate a Lecce pic.twitter.com/1lBLNk8SpW
"I am shocked by this tragedy", the head of the Italian referee association Marcello Nicchi told Gazzetta. "We still know very little about the case. The thing I can say is that we are in close contact with the family and with all the people in the section [of the association]."
The police have already launched an investigation, but there has not been any official statement about the identity of the suspect.
