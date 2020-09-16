Syrian, Venezuelan Scenarios Used for Protests in Belarus, Lukashenko Says

"They used a new approach to destabilising Belarus — aiming at the president's most loyal voters, such as those who live in the regions, workers, civil servants, retirees. The same tactic was used in Syria and in Venezuela," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.
According to the Belarusian president, the United States and their European allies began preparing the current events in Belarus 10 years in advance.
"Globally speaking, this is the United States, namely, their network of foundations to support the so-called democracy. In Europe, US satellites were active — Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and, unfortunately, Ukraine," the president said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.
All of these countries had a role to play, Lukashenko said. The West changed its tactics after unsuccessful attempts to foment revolution in Belarus in 2006 and 2010, the president said. The destabilisation technologies prepared for the presidential elections had been "tested" at the legislative elections several months earlier, according to Lukashenko.
Lukashenko said that there were plans to bring thousands of people to the streets during protests and capture important buildings.
The Belarusian opposition initiated mass nationwide protests after the 9 August presidential election saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that Tikhanovskaya won the election.
