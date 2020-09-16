US Plays Key Role in Belarus Unrest, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Says

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement that the US played a key role in events in Belarus.
"The events in Belarus clearly show a Western trail. Protest actions from the very beginning are well-organised and coordinated from abroad ... According to the information available to the SVR, the US is playing a key role in the current events in Belarus," the official report of the SVR quoted Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin as saying.
The US poured around $20 mln into Belarusian protests in 2019-2020 through NGOs and has increased its sponsoring of Belarusian anti-governmental forces since the start of rallies, the SVR said in a statement.
Mass anti-government rallies have been ongoing in Minsk and other cities across Belarus for over a month, as the opposition and its supporters do not agree with the official results of the 9 August election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term.
