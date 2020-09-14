Merkel Says Wrong to Fixate on Numbers When Asked How Many Moria Refugees Berlin Will Take

"I think it is a wrong approach to concentrate on a number. There are 13,000 people on Lesbos who are living in very complicated conditions. Of them, 400 minors have been brought to the mainland ... Germany is ready to support the construction of a new refugee centre on Lesbos", Merkel said.
Such a centre could be a starting point toward the strengthening of Europe's migration policy.
"There is no point of talking about a single number, anyone knows that the goals of Europe's migration policy cannot be solved by Germany alone", the chancellor added.
Earlier in the day, she was reported to have criticized her Austrian colleague Sebastian Kurtz for refusing to allow Moria refugees into his country.
Last week, the Moria refugee camp suffered several fires, which may be caused by arson, resulting in thousands of people stranded without shelter. The island has declared a four-month emergency.
