Czech President Zeman in Hospital Over Arm Injury, Expects Surgery

President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, was hospitalized with an arm injury on Tuesday, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek confirmed.
Zeman was transfered to the Central Hospital in Prague with a non-life-threatening arm injury, and he is set to undergo surgery.
"Mr. President was hospitalized at the Central Hospital in Prague tonight due to a hand injury. The president will undergo surgery on his injured arm. This is not a life-threatening situation, the President is in contact with his family and co-workers. The President's program will be adapted to convalescence", Ovcacek's tweet read.
Pan prezident byl dnes večer kvůli úrazu ruky hospitalizován v ÚVN v Praze.— Jiří Ovčáček (@PREZIDENTmluvci) August 25, 2020
Pan prezident podstoupí operační zákrok zraněné paže. Nejde o stav ohrožující na životě, pan prezident je v kontaktu s rodinou a spolupracovníky.
Program pana prezidenta bude uzpůsoben rekonvalescenci.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)