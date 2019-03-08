Czech President Calls Denial to Let in Russian Official ‘Stupid Provocation’

PRAGUE (Sputnik) – Czech President Milos Zeman slammed the authorities’ recent denial of entry to the country to a Russian official, calling it a provocation.

"I believe that these actions are a rather stupid provocation because I know that the Russian delegation even considered turning back and returning [to Moscow]. Since a session of the intergovernmental commission was set to be held, which is rather significant for the development of good economic relations, they [these relations] would have been undermined for a long period of time," Zeman told TVBarrandov.

Commenting on the entry denial to the Russian official in the Czech Republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow would provide an adequate response to these actions and called them sabotage.

On Monday, the Russian official, heading to the Czech Republic as part of an official delegation, led by Trade Minister Denis Manturov, to attend an intergovernmental commission session was denied entry to the Czech Republic at the Prague airport.