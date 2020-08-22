Man United Captain Maguire Freed Ahead Of Affray Trial On Greek Island Of Mykonos

Judges on the Greek island of Mykonos let Manchester United captain Harry Maguire walk free on Saturday morning as his trial was postponed until Tuesday.
When asked by Sky News at the court in the town of Syros if he was still at liberty, Maguire replied: “Right now, yes.”
The footballer and two other men are charged with “violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official” after police were called to a brawl with rival fans in the Fabrika district on Thursday.
Maguire can leave the country, but his trial before a tribunal of judges begins on Tuesday.
His defence team reportedly told the court that the incident began after Maguire’s sister was assaulted “with a sharp object” after a day of heavy drinking and partying.
“When that happened and he saw his sister in such a state [he] became incensed,” the local Mykonos Voice quoted his lawyers as saying.
