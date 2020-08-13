Armed People Break Into Yandex's Office in Minsk

Yandex has confirmed reports about armed people breaking into the company's office in Minsk, adding that it is currently clarifying the details.
According to reports,
The internet company’s office is located on Dzerzhinsky Avenue, far from the city centre, where the main clashes between protesters and security officials recently took place.protests have been sweeping Belarus since the evening of 9 August when the first election results showed incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, securing his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.
On 12 August, around 700 people were detained in Belarus for taking part in unauthorised rallies, the Interior Ministry said, slamming protesters for acting aggressively. Some protesters threw bottles in the direction of the special forces after the latter fired warning shots with pump-action guns.
Yandex N.V. is a Russian multinational corporation specialising in Internet-related products and services.
