Estonian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador After Mass Protests Across Belarus

"Today, 11 August the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Belarusian ambassador Vyacheslav Kachanov to account in regard to the violent suppression of protests following his country’s presidential elections. Estonia calls upon the Belarusian authorities to halt all use of force and repressions against peaceful protesters. Estonia is closely monitoring events in Belarus and we express our hope that democratic processes will be able to take place in the country", the ministry said in a statement.
Multiple Russian reporters have been detained in Belarus while attempting to cover the protests. These include Daily Storm employees Anton Starkov and Dmitry Lasenko, RT correspondent Konstantin Pridybailo and three other stringers from the broadcaster, and reporters from the Dozhd broadcaster, also known as TV Rain.
Protests in Minsk are now growing increasingly violent, with one confirmed fatality. Police reportedly used water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, and dozens of people were arrested.
