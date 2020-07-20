Two Dutch Military Personnel Killed as Helicopter Crashes in Caribbean Sea - Reports

According to the country's NOS broadcaster, the NH90 helicopter crashed between the islands of Aruba and Curacao, which is also a self-governing state entity and part of the Netherlands, about 7.8 miles from the coast on Sunday afternoon.
The incident resulted in the deaths of 34-year-old pilot Christine Marten and 33-year-old tactical coordinator Erwin Warnies.
A NH90 helicopter of the Dutch air force has crashed in the Caribbean Sea off Aruba. Two crew members died, two have been rescued, MoD in The Hague announced. The NH90 was assigned to oceangoing patrol vessel HNLMS Groningen. #RNLAF #RNLN pic.twitter.com/fx1gK8spMM— Hans de Vreij (@hdevreij) July 20, 2020
Two more crew members sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the broadcaster added.
The country's military has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.
