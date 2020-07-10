Register
06:57 GMT10 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Face mask

    Denmark Drops Opposition to Face Masks, Recommends Them in 'Certain Situations'

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (124)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/34/1079763481_0:0:1920:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_53e6e63e9f3269ab49e9708ea08bde2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202007101079843501-denmark-drops-opposition-to-face-masks-recommends-them-in-certain-situations/

    On the issue of wearing face masks as a safeguard against coronavirus, Denmark has moved closer to most European nations, such as Germany or France, where the use of masks is recommended or even obligatory.

    Denmark, which has long been holding out on face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, is changing its guidelines and broadening its recommendations.

    "There could be a number of situations where you can use it, for example if you come home from a high-risk area abroad and are travelling to your residence, or if you have to go out to have a test", Helene Probst, acting deputy director of the National Board of Health said, as quoted by the newspaper Extra Bladet.

    According to its new advice, those who have tested positive, those in close contact with someone who has tested positive, and those with symptoms are all recommended to use face masks if they are forced to leave self-isolation.

    "Use a face mask if you break self-isolation to go out to take a test" the leaflets by the Danish health service read, linking to a guide for correctly using masks. "You might also consider using a mouth or face mask if you are a person at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and cannot avoid situations where you get very close to others, for example, if you have to take public transport during rush hour", it says.

    The guide also recommends that relatives of elderly people in care facilities use masks when visiting, and that people returning from countries with a high infection rate on the way back home to go into quarantine.

    Probst said that the list of situations where face masks are recommended may be expanded.

    "We assess this on an ongoing basis, as we open up society more", she said.

    Until now Denmark has largely refrained from recommending the masks, which were only mandatory within the country's airports.

    "This is partly because it is uncertain whether it has an effect on the spread of infection, but also because we must ensure that we will not lack face masks where they are most important, in the health and care sector", the Danish health authorities explained the lack of comprehensive mask recommendations earlier this year.

    This view was shared by many medical professionals, including Henning Bundgaard, professor of cardiology at Copenhagen University. He stressed that there is no irrefutable proof of the masks' efficacy outside of hospitals. Furthermore, he ventured, masks come with many disadvantages, such as pricing, inconvenience, and breathing problems. Bundgaard also suggested that masks may invoke a feeling of false security.

    Denmark has been one of the few holdouts in Europe with regard to mask recommendations. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the EU's infectious disease agency advised the bloc's governments that masks could be helpful in reducing transmission, as early as at the start of April. However, debates on mask efficacy have been lingering on in many countries, such as Finland, where various health authorities have come up with contradictory recommendations, supported by medical professionals.

    The World Health Organisation in June updated its recommendations on face masks, recommending governments ask healthy members of the public to wear non-medical face masks in areas where the virus is being transmitted to the community, if it is difficult to maintain social distancing, or in crowded areas such as on public transport.

    So far, Denmark has seen close to 13,000 COVID-19 cases and over 600 deaths and is in the process of resuming normal life after weeks of lockdown and precautions.

     

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (124)

    Related:

    Denmark Culls Mink After COVID-19 Outbreak at Fur Farm
    Denmark Launches COVID-19 Passports to Ease Foreign Travel
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Scandinavia, Finland, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse