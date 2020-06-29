European Commissioner for Trade Hogan Pulls Out of WTO Director-General Race

"I have decided that I will not be putting my name forward for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. I have informed the President of the Commission today. In consultation with, and with the approval of President von der Leyen, I will return to my duties of Trade Commissioner with immediate effect", Hogan said in a statement published by the European Commission.
Hogan added that the current economic crisis caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic required nations to cooperate effectively. In the statement, the European commissioner also slammed what he called “unnecessary” US tariffs on EU goods.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she was looking forward to working with Hogan once again.
In May, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo announced his intention to stand down from his position on 31 August after serving as the head of the organisation for seven years. His resignation comes amid a range of attacks on the trade body, mainly led by the United States.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthiser on 17 June said that WTO-set tariffs were outdated and that the organisation has treated the country unfairly.
All comments
Show new comments (0)