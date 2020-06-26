Dutch Police Detain 21 People After Calls for Riots on Social Networks, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch police detained 21 people in the city of Eindhoven after incitements to riots appeared on social networks, the NOS broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to the NOS broadcaster, posts have appeared on the Internet referring to the Helmond riots earlier this week with the hashtag "Eindhoven could do better."

Dutch News reported that football club fans were going to come to the area with the goal of disturbing public order.

The Eindhoven municipality issued an emergency decree in the Tongelre area, banning meetings until early Friday morning. Police patrolled the area and detained those who violated the ban on gatherings.

On Tuesday, a group of 100-150 young people rioted in the streets of neighbouring Helmond. According to the police, they threw stones and firecrackers at the police. Six teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 were arrested.

Around 400 people were detained during protests on 21 June against coronavirus lockdown measures in The Hague.

The country started easing coronavirus restrictions in May. Cafes, bars and restaurants have already reopened in the Netherlands, but some social distancing rules are still in place.