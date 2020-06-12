French Police Officers Hold Protest on Paris' Champs Elysees Avenue - Photo, Video

French police unions are protesting on Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris against a new ban on chokeholds during arrests which was introduced earlier this week by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. He said that the technique of seizing the neck of a suspect during an arrest must be abandoned. He also vowed to suspend officers accused of racism.
The ban comes as part of the government efforts to stop police aggression and racism following global protests over George Floyd's death in the US last month.
On 25 May, African American man George Floyd, 46, died during a police arrest in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, while Floyd laid on the ground, handcuffed, and pleaded for his life. Video of his arrest went viral and prompted mass protests all across the United States. The protests later spread to Europe and Asia, with people taking to the street to protest against police brutality and racism.
