Czech Government Declares Two Employees of Russian Embassy in Prague Personae Non Grata - PM

"We are a sovereign nation and see such moves as unacceptable, In this situation we have made a decision to declare two employees of the Russian embassy personae non grata," Babis said at a press conference.
Russia will respond in kind to the Czech Republic's decision to declare two staffers of the Russian Embassy personae non grata, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the upper house's international affairs committee, said.
"A tit-for-tat response will certainty follow," Dzhabarov said.
"I think this will make our relations worse, and this is a wrong move by the Czech Republic," the senior lawmaker added.
On 3 April, the monument to Soviet Union Marshall Ivan Konev in Prague was dismantled, under decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district. This triggered tensions between the countries, with Prague even accusing a Russian diplomat of bringing into the Czech Republic ricin position for assassinating officials related to the monument removal.
