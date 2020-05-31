Register
06:53 GMT31 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brexit

    EU Chief Negotiator Warns of No Brexit Deal if UK Fails to Comply With Promises 'to the Letter'

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107714/51/1077145172_0:21:1920:1101_1200x675_80_0_0_674f4cc54ad080dff3c61854950f1a86.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005311079472701-eu-chief-negotiator-warns-of-no-brexit-deal-if-uk-fails-to-comply-with-promises-to-the-letter/

    In early February, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed in a key speech that London will not "undermine EU standards" and will not engage in dumping, "whether commercial or social or environmental", while negotiating a new post-Brexit trade deal.

    EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that the UK may face a no-deal Brexit if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails to deliver on London’s commitments pertaining to the political declaration that London signed with the European Commission.

    In an interview with The Times on Saturday, Barnier cautioned that there would not be an agreement “at any cost” and that “the UK has been taking a step back — two steps back, three steps back — from the original commitments”.

    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    He urged the UK's negotiators “to be fully in line with what the prime minister signed up to with us because 27 heads of state and government and the European parliament do not have a short memory”.

    “We remember very clearly the text which we negotiated with Boris Johnson. And we just want to see that complied with. To the letter. And if that doesn’t happen there will be no agreement”, Barnier pointed out.

    The EU chief negotiator warned of “even more” repercussions if the sides don’t get an agreement and that “those will be added to the already very serious consequences of the coronavirus crisis”.

    “So I think we have a joint responsibility in this very serious crisis, which affects so many families […] to do everything we can to reach an agreement and I very much hope that we will do so”, Barnier stated.

    He confirmed the EU’s unwillingness to conclude a deal that would damage the bloc or would harm “the integrity of the single market”.

    “We are less exposed because 7 percent of our exports go to the UK, whereas for the UK it’s 47 percent of their exports which come to the EU. So I think that it is in the interests of both sides to find an agreement”, Barnier stressed.

    The remarks came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged in a key speech in early February that London will not "undermine EU standards" and will not engage commercial, social, or environmental dumping when negotiating a new post-Brexit trade deal.

    The prime minister added that London is not planning on following EU regulations under a future free trade agreement, but promised to still uphold "the highest standards" in terms of competition policy, subsidies, social protection, and the environment. Johnson suggested coming up with a "smooth and unintrusive" method of resolving trade differences outside of the European Court of Justice.

    London, Brussels at Odds Over Post-Brexit Trade Talks

    Right now, the two sides remain at loggerheads over the post-Brexit trade talks as Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost are blaming each other for a possible stalemate. Barnier insists that a "new dynamism" is needed in the next round of the talks slated for 1 June in order to avoid gridlock. Frost, in turn, argues that the EU's proposed deal "contains novel and unbalanced proposals which would bind this country to EU law or standards".

    "What is on offer is not a fair free trade relationship between close economic partners, but a relatively low-quality trade agreement coming with unprecedented EU oversight of our laws and institutions", the UK chief negotiator asserted.

    In a separate development last week, Frost underscored that London refuses to treat its fisheries as a bargaining chip in its Brexit talks with the EU, and that any agreement has to accommodate the reality that the UK will maintain control of its own waters. According to him, EU access to British waters will contradict the idea of Brexit.

    The UK officially left the European Union on 31 January, after years of negotiating for a deal with Brussels that would get the approval of the British Parliament. Brexit was postponed on several occasions, with Johnson initially planning it for 31 October 2019. The UK is set to go through a transition period to negotiate new trade deals with other countries, as well as the EU, now being outside the European Customs Union.

    Related:

    Hundreds of EU Citizens Denied Right to Stay in UK Following Brexit
    Despite Brexit, UK Quietly Using EU Funding to Repatriate Brits Abroad
    Boris Johnson’s Brexit Plans ‘a Fantasy’ – Leaked EU Letter
    EU Diplomats Claim Brexit Trade Talks ‘Are at Impasse’ Citing Deadlock on ‘Fundamental’ Goals
    Tags:
    deal, talks, Brexit, David Frost, Michel Barnier, EU, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse