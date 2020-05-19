Register
13:56 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a working meeting at the Elysee Palace on febuary 27, 2019, in Paris

    France and Germany Propose €500bln Recovery Fund to Prop Up COVID-19-Hit EU States

    Ludovic Marin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (98)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107283/45/1072834520_0:423:4433:2917_1200x675_80_0_0_ef16e188a7e80a6f1c0606f06bc4e481.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005191079353709-france-and-germany-propose-500bln-recovery-fund-to-prop-up-covid-19-hit-eu-states/

    Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the toll it has taken on global economies, EU leaders have been in an acrimonious debate for weeks over how best to support struggling member-states, with France, Italy and Spain more inclined to resort to grants, while Germany and the Netherlands preferred economic recovery to be stimulated by loans.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have joined forces to propose the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), set up a recovery fund worth €500bn ($545bn; £448bn) to extend help to EU economies struggling with the crippling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports DW.

    The agreement that the 27 EU members would jointly borrow on financial markets to offer grants rather than loans to hardest-hit sectors and regions in the European Union was reached during virtual talks held on Monday, 18 May.

    The suggested sum would be in addition to the €1 trillion EU budget for 2021-2027.

    ​German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted the proposal was a "short-term" one, with further long-term solutions to be taken up later.

    "Due to the unusual nature of the crisis we are choosing an unusual path," Merkel was quoted as saying.

    “The plan amounts to a historic step by Germany away from its long-held opposition to mutual debt to fund other EU member states,” analysts at Eurasia group research firm were cited by CNBC as saying on Monday.

    French President Emmanuel Macron signaled that the two sides had sought to ensure greater unanimity for the upcoming vote by the 27 member states on the European Commission’s proposal for a Recovery Fund, slated for 27 May, and linked to the EU bloc’s next long-term budget.

    According to Macron, the joint proposal by Paris and Berlin underscored "the necessity of this response, the mechanism for it, and its scale."

    The new Franco-German plan is yet to be approved by the 27 EU countries as well as by the European Parliament, yet it is perceived as potentially helping overcome earlier roadblocks on the way to official recovery packages, mired in disagreements over the mechanism for fiscal relief.

    EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
    © RIA Novosti . FRANCOIS LENOIR
    EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

    Earlier, France, Italy and Spain had favored grants be used for helping ailing economies, while governments of Germany, Austria and the Netherlands had rejected linking their finances to nations with very high public debt. They preferred the economic recovery be stimulated by loans, ruling out risks for their own taxpayers.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the recent proposal in a statement, saying:

    "It acknowledges the scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces, and rightly puts the emphasis on the need to work on a solution with the European budget at its core."

    Austria, however, has insisted that any aid should come in the form of loans — and not grants.

    ​In early April, a €540 billion bailout fund was agreed by the EU’s finance ministers in response to the COVID-19 crisis, yet
    some were critical of the bailout package.

    A worker sprays disinfectant as sanitization operations against Coronavirus are carried out in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle, in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Alessandro Pone
    A worker sprays disinfectant as sanitization operations against Coronavirus are carried out in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle, in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

    Greek leader of the opposition Alexis Tsipras lambasted it as “inferior to the circumstances”.

    “The €540 billion to deal with the crisis is a package far short of the real need for immediate support for the European economy,” Tsipras said on Twitter.

    Economists have forecast a 7.7 percent contraction for Eurozone GDP this year in the wake of economic fallout generated by the pandemic.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (98)

    Related:

    What Economic Recovery? Quarter of EU Citizens at Poverty Risk
    Double Standards? Germany Reluctant to Support EU 'Coronabonds' as It Eases Own Debt Rules
    EU Heads to Crucial Summit as ‘European Recovery Fund’ Plans Are Still Vague
    Merkel Says Germany Rejects Eurozone 'Coronabonds'
    Tags:
    European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, coronavirus, COVID-19, France, France, Germany, Germany, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse