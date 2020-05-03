Register
16:05 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell holds a virtual news conference at the end of a videoconference of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, April 22, 2020

    Europe ‘Naive’ about China Amid ‘Existential’ Crisis Spawned by COVID-19, Claims EU Diplomatic Chief

    © REUTERS / Olivier Hoslet/Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (161)
    205
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107906/91/1079069143_0:0:3129:1761_1200x675_80_0_0_4f6c08e64bcf74d72310ffb28a19b6f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005031079183135-europe-naive-about-china-amid-existential-crisis-spawned-by-covid-19-claims-eu-diplomatic-chief/

    Amid the continuing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell acknowledged that China had tried to pressure the EU into watering down a coronavirus disinformation report, claiming China's actions were “normal diplomacy”

    The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell has claimed that Europe was "a little naive" in its relationship with China but is gradually adopting a more realistic approach, speaking in an interview with France's Le Journal du Dimanche on Sunday.

    The High Representative of the European Union believes that China is to be perceived as not only an economic partner, but as a "systemic rival that seeks to promote an alternative model of governance".

    Borrell who succeeded Italy’s Federica Mogherini to the post, emphasized that while the EU and China advocate multilateralism, this would suggest they are "on the same side," yet at a time of global crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, this does not necessarily signify the two perceive global governance in the same way.

    This picture taken on April 24, 2020 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva next to their headquarters, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus
    © AFP 2020 / FABRICE COFFRINI
    This picture taken on April 24, 2020 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva next to their headquarters, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus

    The EU foreign affairs chief underscored that China has a “different understanding of the international order.”

    "We Europeans support effective multilateralism with the United Nations at the centre… China, on the other hand, has a selective multilateralism that wants, and is based on, a different understanding of the international order,” said Borrell.

    The official added:

    "We have to see what is behind the word."

    US-China Rivalry

    In the interview, Borrell added that the global health crisis generated by the coronavirus epidemic had taken the rivalry between Washington and Beijing to a new level, with the two trading accusations and blaming one another for the pandemic.

    Borrell also took issue with the US President’s perception of multilateralism.

    "[He] sees it as a zero-sum game where America would have everything to lose. This view is false," said the official.

    The European Union's leading diplomat dismissed US President Donald Trump’s theory that the novel coronavirus had escaped a Chinese laboratory, when questioned on the issue.

    "One must always take the statements of the president of the United States with care," said Borell, reminding in his interview that "a few days ago, he recommended that we drink disinfectant to fight the coronavirus."

    Donald Trump has been criticising China for allegedly concealing vital data about the spread of the coronavirus during its initial stage and ordered an investigation into reports that the pandemic had been caused by an accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

    Trump has also been lambasting the World Health Organization for reportedly covering up the scope of the infection after it was first reported in China, and in April halted US funding to the WHO.

    China has been vehemently rejecting all accusations levelled against it, stressing that it has been transparent while reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.

    Borrell urged an independent study of what happened in connection to the origins of the virus, whilst steering clear of the “battlelines” between China and the United States.

    When asked if the EU was in favor of an international inquiry into the origins of the virus, Borrell acknowledged that there were plans to request an independent review of lessons learned from the international health response to better prepare for the next epidemic.

    The European Union and its member states, he said, have drafted a resolution which will be presented on 18 May to the World Health Assembly (WHA), defining what should be the coordinated international response to the spread of the coronavirus.

    Coronavirus Report Concerns

    The official was also asked to comment on his 30 April statement to the European Parliament in Brussels that China had been trying to assert influence on the EU’s coronavirus disinformation report that was critical of its actions.

    Members of the medical staff work at the Central Hospital in Wuhan, China (File)
    © Photo : The Central Hospital of Wuhan
    Members of the medical staff work at the Central Hospital in Wuhan, China (File)

    The EU diplomat had denied watering down the report, according to the South China Morning Post, dismissing the moves as normal diplomacy, and adding the “pressure” hadn't been successful.

    "Did China put pressure? …They expressed their concerns through the diplomatic channels… I can assure you that no changes had been introduced to the report published last week to align the concerns of a third party, in this case, China. There is no watering down of our findings. We have not bowed to anyone," said Borrell, according to the outlet.

    The report, which first made headlines on 24 April after The New York Times claimed pressure from China had led to it being softened, included information about Beijing’s attempts to limi the COVID-19 spread to Wuhan, the city where the epidemic started.

    This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital.
    © AP Photo / Cheng Min
    This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital.

    The Times cited emails from EU diplomats, including one from Lutz Güllner, who was said to have written to his peers:

    "The Chinese are already threatening us with reactions if the report comes out."
    The President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen holds a news conference on the European Union response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis at the EU headquarters in Brussels, April 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / John Thys/Pool
    The President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen holds a news conference on the European Union response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis at the EU headquarters in Brussels, April 15, 2020

    While the first report said that China had “continued to run a global disinformation campaign to deflect blame for the outbreak of the pandemic”, according to the outlet, the second report's language was softened, to scrub the words "global disinformation", while still voicing criticism of China.

    Borrell insisted the amended version was part of a typical editing process.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (161)

    Related:

    Coronavirus Threatens EU’s Rapprochement with China
    EU Conservatives Call For Investigation into China’s Handling of COVID-19
    ‘Highly Unlikely’: US Researcher Rebuts Coronavirus Lab Leak Theory
    Pompeo Claims There is 'Significant Amount of Evidence' Coronavirus Came from Wuhan Lab
    China Set to Remove Barriers to Greater EU Investment Cooperation
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Wuhan, coronavirus, COVID-19, EU, Josep Borrell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maria Dolina, Hero of the Soviet Union, deputy squadron commander of the 125th Borisov Guards Bomber Regiment on 13 July 1944
    Women at War: Female Soldiers of the Soviet Red Army in the 1940s
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse