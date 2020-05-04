Cruise Ship Quarantined in German Port After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Video

Sputnik is livestreaming from the German port of Cuxhaven, where a cruise ship loaded with TUI employees has been quarantined after one of the 3,000-strong crew was tested positive for coronavirus.
The employees boarded the ship to return home amid travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Germany has reported 162,496 cases of the new coronavirus as of 4 May 9:00 a.m. CEST, as per data provided by the World Health Organisation. The virus has claimed lives of 6,649 people in the Federal Republic.
